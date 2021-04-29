Getty Image
The Weeknd And DaBaby Lead The Full List Of Nominations For The 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The Billboard Music Awards are set to air May 23 and are aimed at honoring today’s most popular artists. The full list of nominees has been revealed and The Weeknd, DaBaby, and Megan Thee Stallion are leading the pack.

The Weeknd, who was notably snubbed for a Grammy nomination this year, holds an impressive 16 BMA nominations, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, and Top Streaming Songs Artist. DaBaby follows closely behind with 11 nominations. Country singer Gabby Barrett holds the most nominations for a female artist with nine, but Megan Thee Stallion is right behind her with seven nods.

The Billboard Music Awards also note that while Morgan Wallen appears on their nominations list, they say “his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting).” Their decision to not include Wallen follows a viral video which shows the singer using a racial slur.

This year’s awards are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020 through April 3, 2021. Nominations are decided based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners.

Check out the fill list of nominees below.

Top Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby
Drake
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber
BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

Blackpink
BTS
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Jhené Aiko
Doja Cat
SZA

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie

Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna

Top Latin Female Artist

Becky G
Karol G
Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Eslabón Armado
Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD — “Legends Never Die”
Lil Baby — “My Turn”
Pop Smoke — “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”
Taylor Swift — “folklore”
The Weeknd — “After Hours”

Top R&B Album

Jhené Aiko — “Chilombo”
Chris Brown & Young Thug — “Slime & B”
Doja Cat — “Hot Pink”
Kehlani — “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t”
The Weeknd — “After Hours”

Top Rap Album

DaBaby — “BLAME IT ON BABY”
Juice WRLD — “Legends Never Die”
Lil Baby — “My Turn”
Lil Uzi Vert — “Eternal Atake”
Pop Smoke — “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”

Top Country Album

Gabby Barrett — “Goldmine”
Sam Hunt — “Southside”
Chris Stapleton — “Starting Over”
Carrie Underwood — “My Gift”
Morgan Wallen — “Dangerous: The Double Album”

Top Rock Album

AC/DC — “Power Up”
Miley Cyrus — “Plastic Hearts”
Glass Animals — “Dreamland”
Machine Gun Kelly — “Tickets to My Downfall”
Bruce Springsteen — “Letter to You”

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA — “Emmanuel”
Bad Bunny — “El Último Tour Del Mundo”
Bad Bunny — “Las que no iban a salir”
Bad Bunny — “YHLQMDLG”
J Balvin — “Colores”

Top Dance/Electronic Album

DJ Snake — “Carte Blanche”
Gryffin — “Gravity”
Kygo — “Golden Hour”
Lady Gaga — “Chromatica”
Kylie Minogue — “Disco”

Top Christian Album

Bethel Music — “Peace”
Elevation Worship — “Grave Into Gardens”
Carrie Underwood — “My Gift”
We The Kingdom — “Holy Water”
Zach Williams — “Rescue Story”

Top Gospel Album

Koryn Hawthorne — “I AM”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard — “Royalty: Live at the Ryman”
Maverick City Music — “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1”
Maverick City Music — “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2”
Kierra Sheard — “Kierra”

Top Hot 100 Song

24kGoldn Feat. iann dior — “Mood”
Gabby Barrett Feat. Charlie Puth — “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug — “Go Crazy”
DaBaby Feat. Roddy Ricch — “ROCKSTAR”
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

Top Streaming Song

Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”
DaBaby Feat. Roddy Ricch — “ROCKSTAR”
Future Feat. Drake — “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow Feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — “WHATS POPPIN”
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

Top Selling Song

Gabby Barrett Feat. Charlie Puth — “I Hope”
BTS — “Dynamite”
Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”
Megan Thee Stallion — “Savage”
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett Feat. Charlie Puth — “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug — “Go Crazy”
Dua Lipa — “Don’t Start Now”
Harry Styles — “Adore You”
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

24kGoldn Feat. iann dior — “Mood”
Gabby Barrett Feat. Charlie Puth — “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug — “Go Crazy”
DaBaby Feat. Roddy Ricch — “ROCKSTAR”
Jack Harlow Feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — “WHATS POPPIN”

Top R&B Song

Jhené Aiko Feat. H.E.R. — “B.S.”
Justin Bieber Feat. Quavo — “Intentions”
Chris Brown & Young Thug — “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat — “Say So”
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

Top Rap Song

24kGoldn Feat. iann dior — “Mood”
Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”
DaBaby Feat. Roddy Ricch — “ROCKSTAR”
Jack Harlow Feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — “WHATS POPPIN”
Megan Thee Stallion — “Savage”

Top Country Song

Jason Aldean — “Got What I Got”
Gabby Barrett — “I Hope”
Lee Brice — “One of Them Girls”
Morgan Wallen — “Chasin’ You”
Morgan Wallen — “More Than My Hometown”

Top Rock Song

AJR — “Bang!”
All Time Low Feat. blackbear — “Monsters”
Glass Animals — “Heat Waves”
Machine Gun Kelly Feat. blackbear — “my ex’s best friend”
twenty one pilots — “Level of Concern”

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny — “Yo Perreo Sola”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez — “Dákiti”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin — “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
Maluma & The Weeknd — “Hawái”
Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers — “Caramelo”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Lady Gaga — “Stupid Love”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande — “Rain on Me”
SAINt JHN — “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”
Surf Mesa Feat. Emilee — “ily (i love you baby)”
Topic & A7S — “Breaking Me”

Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship Feat. Brandon Lake — “Graves Into Gardens”
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly — “Together”
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship — “The Blessing (Live)”
Tauren Wells Feat. Jenn Johnson — “Famous For (I Believe)”
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton — “There Was Jesus”

Top Gospel Song

Koryn Hawthorne — “Speak To Me”
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music — “Movin’ On”
Marvin Sapp — “Thank You For It All”
Tye Tribbett — “We Gon’ Be Alright”
Kanye West Feat. Travis Scott — “Wash Us In The Blood”

