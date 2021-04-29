The Billboard Music Awards are set to air May 23 and are aimed at honoring today’s most popular artists. The full list of nominees has been revealed and The Weeknd, DaBaby, and Megan Thee Stallion are leading the pack.

The Weeknd, who was notably snubbed for a Grammy nomination this year, holds an impressive 16 BMA nominations, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, and Top Streaming Songs Artist. DaBaby follows closely behind with 11 nominations. Country singer Gabby Barrett holds the most nominations for a female artist with nine, but Megan Thee Stallion is right behind her with seven nods.

The Billboard Music Awards also note that while Morgan Wallen appears on their nominations list, they say “his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting).” Their decision to not include Wallen follows a viral video which shows the singer using a racial slur.

This year’s awards are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020 through April 3, 2021. Nominations are decided based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners.

Check out the fill list of nominees below.