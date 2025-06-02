A Complete Preview Of Governors Ball 2025

New York’s Governors Ball Music Festival is well into its second decade at this point, and quickly into its run, it became one of the biggest live music events of the summer. This year’s edition will be the 14th one, and once again, it’s not to be missed. If you’re looking to do more than watch shaky, 15-second performance clips on TikTok and want to actually be there in person, there’s a lot you should know before and after you buy your tickets. We’ve gathered all the info you need and organized it for you, so here is your complete preview of Governors Ball 2025.

Dates Gov Ball 2025 spans three days this summer: June 6, 7, and 8. Lineup The headliners for this year’s festival are Tyler The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hozier. The lineup also includes Benson Boone, Feid, Glass Animals, Mk.gee, T-Pain, Tyla, Jpegmafia, Matt Champion, Jean Dawson, Conan Gray, Marina, Mariah The Scientist, Car Seat Headrest, Mt. Joy, Clairo, Royel Otis, The Japanese House, Amaarae, Key Glock, Militarie Gun, and more. Check out the full lineup and schedule on the festival website.

Location The festival has cycled through a handful of venues in recent years, but for 2025, it’ll stay in Queens’ Flushing Meadows Corona Park, where it’s been since the 2023 edition. In a previous statement, Sue Donoghue, NYC Parks Commissioner, said, “Summer in New York City is not complete without the sound of music playing in our parks. Holding the Governor’s Ball in our iconic Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens is the perfect way to celebrate the arts and bring people together. We look forward to seeing New Yorkers and visitors alike join us in Queens for this thrilling kick off to summer in one of our most storied parks.” Set Times We previously covered set times, so find the full list here.

Tickets Tickets have been on sale for a while now, but some still do remain. Three-day general admission tickets are available for $359 (with no hidden fees). Other pricing tiers and single-day tickets are on sale, so find more information on the festival website. Food And Drinks You won’t go hungry or thirsty this year, as there will be over 40 vendors on the festival grounds. The festival website has a helpful page where all the food and drink options are listed, and for ultimate convenience, they can even be filtered by dietary restrictions.