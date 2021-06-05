21 Savage and Metro Boomin are certainly one of the better rapper-producer duos in today’s industry. The latter helped create the landscape for the rapper’s 2016 breakout mixtape, Savage Mode, which received an excellent sequel last year. The two have also worked on countless other songs together, their latest being a contribution to the soundtrack for the new film Gully.

Their new song, entitled “Betrayed,” is one of ten that comprise the movie’s soundtrack, and it was released with a music video that looks like a video game. 21 Savage raps as sparks of fire rain in front of him, all while Metro Boomin stands in support of his frequent collaborator’s rhymes.

Gully is the second movie this year in which 21 Savage had a hand. Last month he released the soundtrack to Spiral: From The Book Of Saw — a short effort with just four songs, featuring appearances from Gunna, Young Thug, Young Nudy, and more. As for Gully, the film is led by music video director Nabil Elderkin, who is credited mononymously as Nabil in his videos. His résumé includes video direction for Kanye West’s “Welcome To Heartbreak,” Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA.,” SZA’s “Love Galore,” and many more. Gully‘s soundtrack is also features contributions from 2 Chainz, 21 Savage, Don Toliver, Dua Lipa, Miguel, Snoh Aalegra, and Ty Dolla Sign.

You can watch the video for 21 Savage’s “Betrayed” above.

