21 Savage first jumped to mainstream success thanks to his 2016 Savage Mode project with Metro Boomin. It spawned some of 21 Savage’s most successful singles including “No Heart” and “X.” Looking to recapture some of the energy the project presented, 21 Savage announced back in the summer of 2019 that project’s sequel effort was on the way.

“Savage Mode 2 on the motherf*ckin way,” he said at a tour stop at The Shrine in Los Angeles. A full year has passed since this announcement, however, and fans have yet to receive Savage Mode 2. As a result, they made a petition to push for its release.

Creating it on the petition platform, Change.org, the petition titled “Get 21 Savage to drop Savage Mode 2” has earned more than 15,000 signatures at the time of writing this post. The petition also shows a number of reasons for fans signing the petition, one that reads “been waiting for this for over a year they need to STOP CAPPING AND DROP THAT SH*T” and another that says “Savage too busy trappin he started cappin. DROP SAVAGE MODE 2 NOW.”

Despite the wait for Savage Mode 2, 21 Savage has slowly increased his activity elsewhere in the music world as he’s previously lended verses to Mulatto’s “Pull Up” and Gucci Mane’s “Nasty” with Young Nudy. He also dropped his “Secret” single with Summer Walker earlier this year. You can find the Savage Mode 2 petition here.