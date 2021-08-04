21 Savage Hosted His Sixth Annual ‘Issa Back 2 School Drive’ With His Leading By Example Foundation

For the last several years, 21 Savage has been hosting a back to school drive, aptly titled Issa Back 2 School Drive, for the children of Georgia. This year’s event took place in Decatur earlier this week as the return to school looms large for some students with fall approaching. As this is the sixth installment of the event, it’s certainly not the first time the rapper has used his wealth and fame to give back to the community, and his emphasis on education has held strong, too. Last year he allocated $100,000 to scholarships for a virtual financial literacy fund.

21 Savage at his back to school drive in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/9KyusqOf6t — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 2, 2021

As far as the event this week, it was held i n conjunction with the rapper’s Leading By Example Foundation,and Complex reports the drive reached over 1,500 students and families. It was co-sponsored by brands like Chime — who also teamed up with Savage for his scholarship initiative — Amazon Music, Reebok, and Juma.org. Other local partners included Momma Flystyle, Dekalb County, and Cosmopolitan Night Club.

Aside from school supplies, kids were also able to pick up shoes, play in a bouncy castle, and pose for photos with their friends. Check out a clip of the rapper speaking to the kids at the drive above.