21 Savage went nearly two years without a project when he released Savage Mode II, his joint album with Metro Boomin that arrived last October. The effort was met with widespread acclaim from both fans and critics, as did his previous album, 2019’s I Am > I Was. This time around, fans of 21 Savage won’t have to wait as long for a new body of work from the Atlanta rapper as he just announced his next project, Sprial: From The Book Of Saw, is set to arrive later this week on May 14. He shared the news in a spooky 30-second clip that previewed a track that would presumably appear on it.

Sprial: From The Book Of Saw doubles as the soundtrack to the upcoming film, of the same title, which also premieres on May 14. At the end of March, it was revealed by Variety that 21 Savage signed on to executive produce the soundtrack for the movie. A month later, the rapper shared, “Spiral,” the title track and first single from the upcoming soundtrack. It’s also confirmed that the project will include features from Gunna, Young Thug, and Young Nudy.

The Spiral: From The Book Of Saw film is a spinoff of the original Sawmovie and is produced by and stars Chris Rock who appears beside Samuel L. Jackson as a father-son duo who must face a Jigsaw copycat killer.

You can watch the trailer for the Sprial: From The Book Of Saw soundtrack in the post above.