While 2019 was a quiet year for him, 21 Savage arrived in 2020 to make plenty of noise in the music world and deliver music his fans waited so long for, that being his Savage Mode II joint album with Metro Boomin. The sequel to their 2016 mixtape quickly became a year-end favorite among their supporters. It also help bring 21 Savage back into the spotlight, a trend that continues with his latest single, “Spiral.” The track arrives as a part of the upcoming Saw spinoff, Spiral: From The Book Of Saw, and was recently used for the film’s trailer which was released at the end of March.

After the trailer for the movie arrived, Variety reported that 21 Savage was enlisted to executive produce the soundtrack for Spiral: From The Book Of Saw. The film, which arrives on May 14, is produced by and stars Chris Rock who stands beside Samuel L. Jackson as a father-son duo who must face a Jigsaw copycat killer. The horror film is a perfect body of work for 21 Savage to provide music for. The Atlanta rapper has made a name for himself through spooky and menacing tracks that often err into the gruesome side of life and detail the nighttime dealing he experienced at various points in his life.

Before this, 21 Savage dropped a video for “Glock In My Lap,” joined YBN Nahmir for their “Opp Stoppa” track, and impressed R&B fans with his vocals during Keyshia Cole and Ashanti’s Verzuz.

Press play on “Spiral” in the video above.