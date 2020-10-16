After staying quiet for the most part since the release of his 2018 album, I Am > I Was, 21 Savage has been at the top of hip-hop headlines for the past few weeks. This mainly comes as a result of his new joint album with Metro Boomin, Savage Mode II. Outside of that, 21 Savage has delivered a few guest verses over the past year and a half and delivers another one, this time alongside a fellow ATLien, T.I. Together, the two rappers get things rolling on “Thank God,” which appears on T.I.’s new album The L.I.B.R.A (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta). The track is a mellow effort that finds to two rappers reflecting on their road to fame and the years they spent relishing in stardom. All in all, they look up to the skies and say a “thank you” to the heavens for letting them see their success out.

As for T.I.’s new album, the project delivers 20 songs to fans for his first release since 2018’s Dime Trap. The album was preceded by a pair of singles, “Ring” with Young Thug and “Pardon” with Lil Baby. On The L.I.B.R.A, fans can expect to hear guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, Rapsody, Conway The Machine, Rick Ross, his son Domani, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, Killer Mike, John Legend, and more.

Listen to “Thank God” in the video above.

The L.I.B.R.A (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta) is out now via Grand Hustle/EMPIRE. Get it here.