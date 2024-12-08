Saweetie Bluntly Shut Down A Rumor She Is Secretly Dating 21 Savage

You can question Saweetie’s bizarre food concoctions. However, the “Is It The Way” rapper doesn’t want any queries surrounding her love life.

Yesterday (December 7), Saweetie took a moment to shut down a viral rumor about her relationship status. In the comment section of an Instagram clip (viewable here), Saweetie denied she was secretly dating 21 Savage.

“[I] literally never met him,” she wrote shutting down a user’s remarks.

However, the second part of Saweetie’s response seemingly showed there is no bad blood between her and Uproxx cover star, fellow rapper Latto.

“Go get some money & get off the internet BROKEYYYYYY,” wrote Saweetie.

The subtle reference to Latto’s viral track “Brokey” appears to be the display of sisterhood rap fans were waiting for. For years, Latto and 21 Savage have been linked together by fans and supposedly a tattoo. But on numerous occasions both 21 Savage and Latto have denied being a couple.

As far as Saweetie’s musical love interest goes, she was still seeming locked into a relationship with fellow West Coast native YG.

At this time 21 Savage hasn’t issued a response regarding the rumored romance. Neither has Latto. Latto also has remained tight lip about any brewing tension with Saweetie. But if her dust up with Ice Spice or Nicki Minaj is any indicator, Latto isn’t afraid to leave in on the floor or in the booth.