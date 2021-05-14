21 Savage recently found himself in a new position. The rapper was given the green light to curate and executive produce the soundtrack for the newly-released film, Spiral: From The Book Of Saw. Considering that the new movie is a horror film, the gruesome tales that appear in 21 Savage’s music, as well as the haunting production that accompanies it, make the Atlanta rapper the ideal artist to provide a soundtrack for the film. On it, 21 Savage calls on a pair of his fellow ATL comrades, Young Thug and Gunna, for a stirring new track titled, “Emergency.”

The song is one of four records that appears on the soundtrack for Spiral: From The Book Of Saw. The project also flaunts appearances from Young Nudy, another Atlanta rapper that is more than worthy of their own attention. It also features Millie Go Lightly and members of 21 Savage’s Slaughter Gang collectives. The project arrives just seven months after 21 Savage made his return with Savage Mode II, his joint album with Metro Boomin. It was met with positive reviews from all around and it would go on to be his and Metro’s second chart-topping albums of their careers.

You can press play on the video above to hear “Emergency.”

Spiral: From The Book Of Saw Soundtrack is out now via Epic Records. Get it here.

