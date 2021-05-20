2KBaby became a name worth knowing back in 2019 thanks to his breakout single, “Old Streets” — his first and only Gold-certified release and to this day his most popular song. Jump to the present and the Louisville native is back in action with his latest track, “Great White,” for which he recently shared a music video. In it, 2KBaby plays an unforgiving assailant, his gang robbing a man of a large amount of money and taking down a cop who attempts to stop him and his crew in their tracks.

The track is the latest in a string of releases that 2KBaby has shared since he dropped his debut project, Pregame Rituals. G Herbo, YFN Lucci, and Lil Durk lent a hand to the full-length effort, which delivered more of what 2KBaby had to show as an artist. “My music can be therapeutic, it can amp you up, it can make you cry,” the rapper said in a press release. “I’m tryna just make pop sh*t,” adding, “Music that’s gonna sell out stadiums. Global music that can reach everybody.”

You can watch 2KBaby’s video above.

