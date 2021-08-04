Just a few weeks after sharing his new single “Zack & Cody” with DDG, 2KBaby returned to Uproxx Studios to perform the single without his XXL Freshman partner-in-rhyme, crooning his way through the ode to the millennial Disney Channel classic.

2KBaby, who is just a year removed from his debut EP Pregame Rituals, has been building his buzz ever since via a string of single releases including “Like This,” “Ohio River,” and “Great White.” His connection with DDG for “Zack & Cody” was fortuitous, as the single was released just around the time DDG was announced as a 2021 XXL Freshman, bringing additional attention to 2KBaby.

Also contributing to that increased attention, 2KBaby partnered with Uproxx for a rapid-fire trivia game about SpongeBob SquarePants and appears on our React Like You Know panel offering his thoughts on classic videos from the likes of Trick Daddy and Trina, Busta Rhymes, and more.

Watch 2KBaby perform “Zack & Cody” above and check out his previous UPROXX Sessions performance of “Mad” here.

2KBaby is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

