42 Dugg Is The ‘Turnest N**** In The City’ In His Jittery New Video

The Collective Music Group takeover continues with 42 Dugg’s “Turnest N**** In The City” video. Like other recent videos from Yo Gotti’s label like EST Gee’s “Price Tag” and Moneybagg Yo’s “Wockesha,” it features straightforward images of the rapper performing interspersed with computer effects like freeze frames, cutouts, and visual effects. Yo Gotti makes his customary cameos as well, while 42 Dugg shows off his money and jewelry on a yacht, surrounded by women.

42 Dugg is jointly signed to both Yo Gott’s CMG and Lil Baby’s 4PF after impressing both rappers with his 11241 Wayburn mixtape in 2018 and broke out in the mainstream after appearing on Lil Baby’s My Turn album on the songs “Grace” and “We Paid.” Earlier this year, he released his song “4 Da Gang” with Roddy Ricch, gaining even more momentum — momentum which culminated in his selection to the 2021 XXL Freshman List alongside fellow Michigan rapper DDG, Pooh Sheisty, and more. He further distinguished himself with his verse in the XXL Freshman Cypher, closing out a session including Flo Milli and Rubi Rose. The added exposure makes now the perfect time to turn up the promotion on his May mixtape, Free Dem Boyz, and build on the hard work that he’s put in — which is finally paying off.

Watch 42 Dugg’s “Turnest N**** In The City” video above.

Free Dem Boyz is out now on CMG and 4PF.