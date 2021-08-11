DaBaby is in the midst of a PR nightmare following his controversial HIV/AIDS comments made on-stage at Rolling Loud a few weeks ago. The way 50 Cent sees it, though, DaBaby can actually bounce back from this.

In an interview with E!’s Nightly Pop (as Billboard notes), 50 — who assumed a mentorship role to the rapper shortly before this all happened — was asked about DaBaby and he summarized his view on the situation, saying:

“He is a really talented, special artist, right? And he just transitioned from being in that pool that everyone’s in, as a rap artist. They didn’t notify him that he’s turning into a superstar. There’s nobody that tells you, ‘Now you’re being held to these standards that are mainstream standards that you can’t say things, you can’t do these different things.’ He didn’t have a publicist involved, and this is why the response took so long. Even his apology, his first apology, made it worse. […] He’s only two years into his career. There’s no artist development, there’s no strong A&R, and there’s definitely no media training.”

When asked if he thinks DaBaby can bounce back, 50 said, “Yeah, he will, as long as he keeps the consistency with the music. He’ll be back like… remember they canceled Chris Brown, like five, six times?”

Check out the interview below.