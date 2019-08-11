Getty Image

New details have surfaced in an investigation between an NYPD Deputy Inspector and rapper 50 Cent. Brooklyn Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez was under investigation by the NYPD for allegedly telling his fellow officers to shoot 50 Cent “on site” during a role call meeting in June of last year. It now looks like the investigation is closed and the officer will not face any charges.

The New York Daily News first broke the story in February. The original report stated NYPD commanding officer Emanuel Gonzalez had filed an aggravated harassment claim against the rapper when he thought 50 Cent had threatened him via Instagram. Later during a roll call meeting with fellow officers, Gonzalez instructed the officers to “shoot him on site” if they saw the rapper. Though many witnesses confirmed the statement, the spokesperson for the NYPD announced the case has been closed.

“This allegation was unsubstantiated and closed,” the spokesperson said, according to a New York Daily News report.

After the original story broke, 50 Cent spoke out against Gonzalez on social media. “This guy Emanuel Gonzalez is a dirty cop abusing his POWER,” 50 wrote in a tweet. “The sad part is this man still has a badge and a gun.”

The initial beef between Gonzalez and 50 ignited when Gonzalez was accused of shutting down NYC club Love and Lust. The rapper commented on the story on social media and said to “get the strap,” slang for saying “grab the gun.” In Gonzalez’s aggravated harassment file, the officer said that he was in “fear for his safety” when many of 50 Cent’s Instagram followers made similarly violent statements.

Since the investigation has been closed, Gonzalez will remain on active duty, as he has for the past 30 years.