Earlier this year, Ed Sheeran shared his new album – (Subtract). That’s already being followed with another LP called Autumn Variations, coming later this month.

On Tuesday (September 19), Sheeran opened up for John Mayer at his Heart And Armor Foundation concert in Los Angeles. He performed a handful of unexpected covers, including an acoustic rendition of 50 Cent’s “In Da Club.” The rapper shared a video of the performance on his Instagram with his approval: “Ed Sheeran right now in LA at the John Mayer concert Killing sh*t ! BOOM,” he wrote in the caption.

The comments are polarized. Some fans also enjoy the cover and think Ed can pull of anything with his acoustic guitar, others ask the simple question: “What am I hearing?” Busta Rhymes, however, was in the comments with a slew of fire emojis, also expressing approval.

Sheeran has also been promoting his upcoming album Autumn Variations in unpredictable ways. First, he worked as a barista at Starbucks, and now he’s hosting surprise performances in different fans’ living rooms, so at least Sheeran has that.

Autumn Variations is out 9/29 via Gingerbread Man/Atlantic Records. Find more information here.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.