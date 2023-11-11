(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book IV: Force episode will be found below.)
The Power Universe will take over our TVs for the next few months with a string of shows, and it began with the second season of Power Book IV: Force. That season is now complete, and through its ten episodes, we watched Tommy Egan (played by Joseph Sikora), Diamond, and CBI rise the ranks in Chicago’s drug dealing game to take the position as a top distributor in the city. Now that they are at the top, we’ll have to see if they can hold on to it.
Will There Be A Power Book IV: Force Season 3?
Power Book IV: Force has yet to be renewed for season three, but it may be some time until the renewal becomes official. This is different than the renewal for season two which came halfway into season one. During an interview with Uproxx following the season two finale, Joseph Sikora hinted at what viewers can expect with season three. “I can tell you this: there are going to be twists and turns and appearances from people who you may not be expecting to pop up in season three,” he said. “I’m as excited as you are.”
‘Power Book IV: Force’ season two is now available to stream on STARZ.