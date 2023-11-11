Will There Be A ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 3?

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book IV: Force episode will be found below.)

The Power Universe will take over our TVs for the next few months with a string of shows, and it began with the second season of Power Book IV: Force. That season is now complete, and through its ten episodes, we watched Tommy Egan (played by Joseph Sikora), Diamond, and CBI rise the ranks in Chicago’s drug dealing game to take the position as a top distributor in the city. Now that they are at the top, we’ll have to see if they can hold on to it.