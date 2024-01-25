Back in May 2023, 50 Cent declared he was on a weight-loss mission ahead of his Final Lap Tour, saying, “We gonna do the tour and stuff like that, right? So I’m back working out like that. I always work out, but it’s different when I gotta start running and all that sh*t. Matter of fact, I’ma show y’all [on] Live every day. Yeah, I’ma do five miles in front of ’em every day. You gonna see me come back down.”

Well, it’s been less than a year and indeed, 50 has made some significant progress. The rapper has sported a noticeably slimmer physique lately, which had some thinking that he used Ozempic as part of his weight-loss journey. In a new video shared last night (January 24), though, he revealed what’s actually going on: He just put in the good old-fashioned work.

50 revealed he has lost 43 pounds, saying, “Everybody talking about weight loss. I was in the gym, I was working the f*ck out, man. And they say it was Ozempic. I was running, I was running. I was doing what I had to do. You see me on tour, I ran around. I was 253 pounds, I came down, I’m 210 right now, right. How you feel about it? You tell me how you feel about it later, right.”

Check out the video below.