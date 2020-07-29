50 Cent’s Son Says He Likes Pop Smoke More Than His Own Dad

50 Cent‘s son has replaced him in his personal top five best rappers with the rapper whose posthumous album 50 helped produce. 50 Cent has been estranged from his oldest son Marquise since he separated from Marquise’s mother Shaniqua Tompkins in 2008. Since then, the two have feuded online multiple times but it would seem that Marquise finally found a way to really get back at his dad: By declaring that Pop Smoke is a better rapper than 50 Cent.

During a recent Instagram Live, when Marquise was asked which of the two was better, he didn’t hesitate: “Pop Smoke,” he replied, confidently. After some debate, he gave his reasoning, “Because he had both: He could do what 50 do. He sounds like him and he has melody.”

50 Cent executive produced Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, which accounts for the similarities between the two, although 50 did receive some criticism for stocking the album with big-name features rather than Pop Smoke’s Brooklyn drill cohorts.

Marquise’s comments aren’t likely to help the two reconcile; in a recent interview with Van Lathan, 50 noted that he “used to” love his son and would rather be related to Tekashi 69. Marquise responded on Instagram, criticizing the comment due to 69’s reputation as a snitch, referencing the similar rumors that have dogged 50 for much of his career. A reconciliation might not be impossible though. 50 recently proved that he does have the capacity to apologize when he did so to Megan Thee Stallion after joking about her shooting.