50 Cent may have joked that he’s taking a social media break, but there’s no way he’d have been able to resist the opportunity to protest an Emmy snub and troll the awards show at the same time. Power, 50 Cent’s Starz crime drama, completed its final season earlier this year, yet was never nominated for one of the coveted television awards at anytime during its six-year run. Understandably, 50 feels a way about this perceived snub, and he found a suitable, typically 50 way to respond.

“Ok here it is Emmy’s, My Black ass for your consideration to kiss,” he wrote in the caption of his latest post. “F*ck your organization I only care about NAACP awards.” True to his word, the caption came attached to a photo of a male posterior, although it looks like it might be a painting or sculpture, rather than 50’s actual “Black ass.” The NAACP Image Awards have been kinder to the mogul’s show, nominating it for its Outstanding Drama Series award four times since 2016. It won twice, in 2018 and at the most recent 50th NAACP Image Awards in 2019.

50, who’s been known to carry a grudge or two in his day, has been defensive of his show for years, even going so far as to troll the cable company Comcast for no longer carrying Starz late last year, in the midst of Power’s final season.