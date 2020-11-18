50 Cent Is Willing To Do A ‘Verzuz’ Battle With The Game

This past Saturday, the hip-hop community was surprised by the news of Gucci Mane and Jeezy putting their differences aside for a head-to-head matchup on Verzuz. With that battle just days away, fans of the online platform already have their eyes set on another possible battle, which also finds another pair of rappers duking it out despite not seeing eye to eye at the moment. Supporters of Verzuz are hoping that 50 Cent and The Game would be able to sit down for a matchup and when the New York rapper was asked about the possibility, he delivered an answer that many might not have expected.

During an interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, 50 Cent was asked if he would consider participating in Verzuz and he said, “If you think about, from my time period, there’s nothing that can match that run.” Big Boy pushed the rapper further on the Verzuz topic and asked who he would face and 50 replied with The Game, but only under one condition. “You know what? Look,” he said with a grin on. his face. “Okay, he can’t play no records with my voice on it.” He also admitted that the West Coast rapper had “some hits.”

“As much as we argued and fought in the early stages, I would rather see him benefit from the momentum than someone else,” 50 Cent said. “He was still part of G-Unit and is gonna be a part of the legacy of — overall. Even if you just want to focus on the break up.”

You can watch 50’s interview above and fast forward to the 13-minute mark to hear his conversation about The Game and Verzuz.