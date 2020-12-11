In, “Ground’s Melody,” a new two-part series of videos spinning out of his partnership with Remy Martin, trap-soul star 6lack explains how his sound is influenced by his hometown, Atlanta, and his adopted headquarters, Los Angeles. While he credits Atlanta’s history, culture, and people with giving him his start, he calls LA “key to the music industry,” and breaks down how the unique atmosphere attracts worldwide talent to the famed city, which is more than the glitz, glamour, and parties.

Although 6lack hasn’t released much solo music this year, he’s been a constant presence on releases from other artists while working on the followup to East Atlanta Love Letter. He kicked off the year with a guest appearance on K Camp’s “Black Men Don’t Cheat,” then connected with fellow Atlantan Deante’ Hitchcock on the latter’s breakout debut album, Better. 6lack then celebrated his birthday with 6pc Hot, an EP featuring the tracks “ATL Freestyle,” “Float,” and “Know My Rights” with Lil Baby. His run of features included contributions to Tinashe’s “Touch & Go,” Gorillaz’s “Pink Phantom,” Dej Loaf’s Sell Sole II Melii’s “You Ain’t Worth It,” and collaborations with both crews that have been instrumental to his rise. On Spillage Village’s Spilligion album, he helped “Baptize” listeners, then on LVRN’s Home For The Holidays, he covered James Brown’s “Santa Claus, Go Straight To The Ghetto.” He’s had a busy year and he still has a third album on the way. Keep your eyes peeled.