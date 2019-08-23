Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Bay and The A connect to swap searing hot rhymes about surviving the come-up on Guapdad 4000‘s new single “Prada Process” featuring 6lack. The unlikely duo preach patience to wannabe players by telling them to “trust the process” like a Philadelphia 76ers fan. Guapdad, who is fresh off his attention-grabbing performance on Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III compilation, is a revelation here, flipping rewind-button worthy wordplay to remind listeners of where he came from, what he’s capable of, and where he’s headed: Straight to the top.

“On my momma, I been doing different,” he quips, “On my momma, I’ve been trying my f*cking best not to be out here trippin’ / Come from immigrants, I’m living different / We was foolin with them cards we should’ve been magicians.” Guapdad may have been about that scam life, but there’s nothing fraudulent about his rap skills as he describes pulling up to the RODIII sessions in an Uber while J. Cole drove a Rolls Royce.

6lack, despite being widely recognized for his melodic style and moody, R&B-centric solo work, is no slouch on the mic either. He proves he can go from slyly shouting out his Atlanta compatriot in one bar (“I see the future, baby, I’m just being honest”) to spitting some truly fire flexes like putting diamonds on a Kool-Aid pitcher out of boredom.

The two teased the song on Twitter last night with a studio live stream in which Guapdad calls 6lack to try and link up, only to find out they’ll have to enjoy the premiere from opposite coasts. It’s okay though; when the “Prada Process” pays off, Guap will likely be able to trade those Ubers for private flights. Check out the Uproxx premiere of the lyric video above and stay on the lookout for more from Guapdad 4000 and 6lack.