One of the early signees to The Weeknd’s XO Records label, Derek Wise has spent most of his time there not as a solo act but as a duo, frequently working with 88Camino for their duo, 88Glam. So far they’ve recorded two projects together — 88Glam and 88Glam 2 — and now they’re ready to release their third, as witness its new single, “Swim,” which finds them showing off their new digs while making note of the change in certain people’s attitudes towards them.

On top of the new single, 88Glam revealed that this new album, entitled Close To Heaven Far From God, will arrive on April 17. The record will boast appearances from DaBaby, Lil Durk, NAV, Lil Keed, Rich The Kid, PnB Rock, and Quando Rondo, and it will be followed with a European tour at the year’s end.

You can hear “Swim” in the video above.

Scroll down to see the full dates for 88Glam’s upcoming European tour.

10/11 — London, UK @ O2 Arena

10/12 — London, UK @ O2 Arena

10/13 — London, UK @ O2 Arena

10/15 — Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena

10/16 — Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham

10/18 — Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

10/19 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

10/23 — London, UK @ O2 Arena

10/26 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

10/27 — Amsterdam, Holland @ Ziggo Dome

10/29 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

10/31 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

11/8 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena

11/9 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

11/12 — Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena