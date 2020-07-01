A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie shared his strong Artist 2.0 album early this year which featured hits like “King Of My City” and “Numbers.” But A Boogie didn’t stop there. Since his album’s release, the rapper has remained prolific, releasing a few singles and a 29-track deluxe album. Now, A Boogie returns with the laid-back number “Flood My Wrist,” featuring frequent collaborator Lil Uzi Vert and label mate Don Q.

The new single arrives alongside a breezy, Perfect Picture-directed video. The joyful visual mirrors the carefree nature of the summertime anthem. It opens with Don Q in his home as he turns on the TV and is instantly transported to A Boogie’s iced-out tour bus.

“Flood My Wrist” arrives just a few weeks after A Boogie dropped his Artist 2.0 deluxe album, which featured an impressive nine bonus tracks. Along with releasing the deluxe record, A Boogie donated $100,000 to his old Bronx elementary school. “With everything going on in the world, I believe it’s important to invest in the youth because by doing so, we are investing in a better future,” he wrote about his charitable act.

Watch A Boogie’s “Flood My Wrist” video above.

Artist 2.0 is out now via Highbridge/Atlantic. Get it here.

