A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Is Surrounded By Jokers In His ‘King Of My City’ Video

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie continues to tease his highly-anticipated project Artist 2.0 with a new single: the Bronx rapper has penned a love letter to his hometown with “King Of My City.” In the song’s accompanying video, the rapper finds his real homies in a town full of Jokers.

Opening with familiar NYC sounds of police sirens and barking dogs, A Boogie roams his hometown territory, taking in all of the Bronx’s sights and sounds. “I’m from the Bronx not Benny!” A Boogie exclaims at the track’s opening. The remainder of the video poises A Boogie exploring all that his native neighborhood has to offer. A Boogie passes Bronx staples like Yankee Stadium and the 4 train, where he is joined by several members of his entourage dressed in Joker makeup. The gang passes through his old apartment building as well as the steps made famous by Todd Phillips’ Joker.

“King Of My City” marks the third single released from A Boogie’s upcoming effort Artist 2.0. The track follows A Boogie’s hit singles “Reply” with Lil Uzi Vert and “Mood Swings.” The rapper’s forthcoming project follows A Boogie’s charting sophomore record Hoodie SZN.

Watch A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s “King Of My City” video above.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.