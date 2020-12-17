A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Is The Latest Rapper To Join OnlyFans

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is the latest rapper to join the growing content-sharing service OnlyFans. The Bronx rapper promises “a personal experience” to fans to subscribe to his content on the page and said he would be “unselfish” in an announcement on Instagram. His Instagram Story asked, “Wanna bump new unreleased [music] wit me?” and prompted fans to “Subscribe! Starting this week I’m being unselfish.”

The page’s bio reads, “Here for fans only! If you literally can’t wait anymore just subscribe for an approach of new unreleased music and snippets. I want to give you all a personal experience since you are a part of me! I will be reading all the comments for feedback on what songs you love the most. Don’t be hesitant to say or ask anything here!”

The move comes after A Boogie was reportedly involved in a shooting on his birthday, leading to an arrest for gun and drug possession. The rapper is only one of several who’ve joined the OnlyFans service, which became a popular choice when Beyonce shouted it out on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (Remix).”

Since then, rappers like Swae Lee, Cardi B, Rubi Rose, Blueface, and Tyga have all joined, and while the site has a reputation for offering explicit content, many have instead provided fan interactions and even financial advice.

