A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Is Being Sued For Over $250K By His Landlords

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is being sued for over $260,000 in damages by the owners of a mansion he leased in 2017, according to NorthJersey.com. The owners, a New Jersey couple, filed suit through their insurance company after they say A Boogie entered a 12-month lease agreement but abandoned the property, leaving it in much worse shape than he got it.

The new blemishes to the property are numerous, from “damage to the landscape” to “bathroom toilets clogged and overrun by sewerage material which penetrated through the floors and damaging ceilings below.” Also included in the list of damages: “carpets cut out and mismatched pieces replaced,” “entry doors to be left open with evidence of extensive water damage,” and even a pair of vehicles abandoned on the property.

The lawsuit calls the damage “a direct and proximate result of the negligent, reckless and/or carelessness of the defendants the Property sustained extensive damage to the high end interior finishes and was left in a condition that left it unable to be leased until extensive repairs were conducted.” The owners, Dr. Lawrence Guarino and his wife, Carol Guarino, are seeking $263,592 in compensation. Maybe there’s an ulterior motive for the rapper joining OnlyFans — paying back his landlords.

A Boogie’s year is off to a rough start, but his 2020 ended on a sour note as well; in December, he was arrested for guns and drugs after a shooting on his birthday.