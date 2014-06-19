A Love Song For Taylor Swift And Her New Kitten Named After A ‘Law & Order’ Character

Last night, Taylor Swift introduced her Instagram followers to her new kitten, Olivia Benson. The cat was named, of course, for the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character played by Mariska Hartigay. Sure, it would have been cuter if she’d adopted a male puppy and named him Odafin Tutuola, perhaps giving him a pair of pimp glasses and a little jewel-encrusted chalice to eat food from, but that’s probably just something I’ll have to do myself. Nevertheless, people absolutely love it when celebrities like Swift get new pets, and it’s double the fun when they give them funny names or name them after things that we like, too.

That Taylor Swift, she’s a 20-something girl just looking for love like all the rest of us. So relatable, so often dateable.

Alas, if Swift’s history with men – more like boys, am I right, girlfriends? – is indicative of the way that she keeps pets, then poor Olivia Benson’s days are already numbered. That’s why I went ahead and wrote this breakup song, entitled “Claw and Disorder,” for Taylor and Olivia, and these words are so precious and beautiful that I’m already preparing my Grammy acceptance speech.