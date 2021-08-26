Blackground 2.0, the record label responsible for bringing Aaliyah‘s classic 1996 album One In A Million to streaming, has now commemorated the release with new merch. The collection includes a baseball jersey, sweatpants, and even a sports bra, evoking Aaliyah’s iconic uniform. You can check out the items on the Blackground Records website.

Aaliyah’s uncle Barry Hankerson is the Blackground co-founder and has stated his plans to release the rest of the late singer’s catalog to streaming in the near future. While he said he wanted “to keep her legacy alive,” Aaliyah’s mother and brother, who operate Aaliyah’s estate, have criticized his moves, writing in a statement:

“Now, in this 20th year, this unscrupulous endeavor to release Aaliyah’s music without any transparency or full accounting to the estate compels our hearts to express a word – forgiveness. Although we will continue to defend ourselves and her legacy lawfully and justly, we want to preempt the inevitable attacks on our character by all the individuals who have emerged from the shadows to leech off of Aaliyah’s life’s work.”

That hasn’t stopped fans from enjoying One In A Million on services like Apple Music and Spotify. Meanwhile, the estate has claimed control of Aaliyah’s YouTube channel.