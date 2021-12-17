This year has brought plenty of good and controversial news surrounding Aaliyah. It began with promises that the late singer’s music would be added to streaming services after decades of fighting for it. At long last, her second and third albums, One In A Million and Aaliyah, were uploaded to DSPs after Blackground Records, the label the projects were released on, signed a distribution deal with EMPIRE. That move proved to be controversial as it was soon revealed that Aaliyah’s estate would not benefit from the move. Now, months later Blackground has officially announced a new posthumous Aaliyah album is on the way, and today, they’ve released the lead single from it.

Blackground shares “Poison” with The Weeknd, a cross-generational collaboration between the R&B stars of yesterday and today. It features songwriting from the late Static Major and The Weeknd himself as well as production from DannyBoyStyles and Nick Lamb. “Poison” marks the first original release from Aaliyah in well over a decade, and there’s more on the way. The track is the first single from Aaliyah’s upcoming album Unstoppable, and in a press release, Blackground’s founder Barry Hankerson spoke about the new song and the upcoming project.

“I’m so excited to share this new song by Aaliyah and the very talented The Weeknd,” he said about the new single. “I wanted her adoring fans to get a special gift before the holidays and felt it was the perfect time to release a never-before-heard offering.”

You can press play on the new track in the video above.