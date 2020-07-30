Since his latest release, Action Bronson has undergone many lifestyle changes. Not only did the rapper impressively shed 80 pounds over the course of a few months, but he also welcomed a newborn baby. With all the new changes, the rapper is putting energy into new music. On Thursday, Bronson returned with “Latin Grammys,” his first new song of 2020.

Directed by Video Connection, Bronson’s “Latin Grammys” video is filmed to emulate a 1995 World’s Strongest Man competition. Bronson effortlessly lifts up a car with two passengers, bench-presses giant logs, pulls a firetruck, and is eventually crowned the World’s Strongest Man.

About the single, Bronson says the song is a coming-of-age anthem: “It’s all about metamorphosing, this song is about coming of age. I love a good latin-jazz, upbeat vibe. It’s got that funk, you know? You can do all kinds of dances to this song. You know a song is good when you can do all different types of dances to it, and you’re still on rhythm.”

Bronson has yet to reveal whether or not the single is arriving on a larger project. Seeing as the rapper has been adding yearly projects to his catalog since 2017, it’s likely Bronson has something larger in store.

Watch Bronson’s “Latin Grammys” video above.