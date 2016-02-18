Adele Said She Cried ‘All Day’ After Her Botched Grammys Performance

#Adele
02.18.16 2 years ago 3 Comments

Live performances often come with unexpected problems, and even the best artists might find themselves in trouble. Such was this case this past Monday when Adele performed at the 2016 Grammy Awards. As she performed her song “All I Ask,” the piano mics fell on to the piano strings, which made her voice sound a little off for the rest of her set.

And although she might’ve tweeted about getting In-N-Out Burger after everything was done, on today’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Adele revealed that she “cried pretty much all day” after the 2016 Grammys.

“It threw the whole thing off,” Adele told Ellen. “Next time I have any sound issues, I am going to start over. [I will tell them] ‘sorry, that’s not working for me.’ Otherwise… bye!”

Along with talking about her Grammys performance (and even leaving Ellen a “Hello, it’s me” voicemail), Adele also took the chance to redo “All I Ask” which is, well, amazing. As far as universally beloved things go, Adele is pretty much up there with internet cats, tacos, and when plans that you didn’t want to go to in the first place get cancelled. So we can all be happy that she got the opportunity to write her Grammys wrong. Check out the two chatting above, and Adele’s performance below.

Now Watch: Grand Theft Grammy: The Most Robbed Artists In The History Of The Grammys

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adele
TAGSadeleAll I Askellen degeneresgrammy awards

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP