Adele Said She Cried ‘All Day’ After Her Botched Grammys Performance

Live performances often come with unexpected problems, and even the best artists might find themselves in trouble. Such was this case this past Monday when Adele performed at the 2016 Grammy Awards. As she performed her song “All I Ask,” the piano mics fell on to the piano strings, which made her voice sound a little off for the rest of her set.

And although she might’ve tweeted about getting In-N-Out Burger after everything was done, on today’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Adele revealed that she “cried pretty much all day” after the 2016 Grammys.

“It threw the whole thing off,” Adele told Ellen. “Next time I have any sound issues, I am going to start over. [I will tell them] ‘sorry, that’s not working for me.’ Otherwise… bye!”

Along with talking about her Grammys performance (and even leaving Ellen a “Hello, it’s me” voicemail), Adele also took the chance to redo “All I Ask” which is, well, amazing. As far as universally beloved things go, Adele is pretty much up there with internet cats, tacos, and when plans that you didn’t want to go to in the first place get cancelled. So we can all be happy that she got the opportunity to write her Grammys wrong. Check out the two chatting above, and Adele’s performance below.

