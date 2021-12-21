Last year, Alicia Keys rolled out the 18-track album Alicia, which featured unexpected collaborations with musicians like Brandi Carlile, Tierra Whack, and Khalid. Earlier this month, the prolific singer followed up with the 26-track effort Keys, which featured another Khalid collaboration, the sultry track “Come For Me” with a verse from Lucky Daye. After showing some behind-the-scenes of the making of her album with a short film, Keys has now shared a cozy and intimate video for her Khalid and Daye collaboration.

Keys’ “Come For Me” video gives her fans an inside look at the making of the song. While the three musicians put in a lot of studio time, which can be seen in the visual, they also made sure to make time for having fun. That includes spending some time around the table drinking wine and bonding over board games.

Along with her new album, a video, and a short film, Keys has also been cooking up another project lately. This past week, the singer revealed that her graphic novel Girl On Fire will hit bookshelves soon. Keys said the novel was a long time in the making — five years to be exact — and follows the story of a young girl from Brooklyn who discovers she has superpowers.

Watch Keys’ “Come For Me” video with Khalid and Lucky Daye above.

Keys is out now via AK Worldwide Productions/RCA. Get it here.

