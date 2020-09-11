Alicia Keys’ Uplifting ‘Love Looks Better’ Aims To Inspire Unity

Alicia Keys opened up the 2020 NFL season performing at the league’s Kickoff event Thursday night with a new song, “Love Looks Better.” An anthemic song in the vein of “Girl On Fire” and her new song “Perfect Way To Die,” “Love Looks Better” employs a booming beat co-produced by Ryan Tedder and uplifting lyrics to implore rekindling passion in a stalled relationship. “It’s time to really be present for each other,” she says of the song’s message. “It feels like something we can all understand now.”

The singer, who recently appeared on the popular Verzuz livestream series with John Legend, premiered her new single alongside the announcement of a $1 billion commitment from the NFL toward supporting Black businesses and communitites.

As she explained in the statement announcing the 1$ billion endowment: “As an artist, I’m always thinking about how can I use my platform to further racial equity. This fund is one of the answers and our goal is to empower Black America through investing in Black businesses, Black investors, institutions, entrepreneurs, schools and banks in a way to create sustainable solutions.”

Her platform included an appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts in an intimate home concert where she debuted another new song, “Gramercy Park.” All these new songs are expected to appear on her upcoming album, ALICIA.

Listen to Alicia Keys’ new song “Love Looks Better” above.