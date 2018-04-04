Amen Dunes Is Taking One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Albums On The Road With A Big Tour

04.04.18 20 mins ago

Michael Schmelling

Amen Dunes (real name Damon McMahon) just released one of the year’s finest indie rock records in Freedom, via Sacred Bones, and now he’s about to embark on a tour in support of the record.

A good amount of his upcoming dates, which will take him across North America and Europe between April and September, will be shows supporting Fleet Foxes, which isn’t a bad endorsement to have in the indie world. He’s also got a pretty strong band behind him: Aside from Delicate Steve, a guitar virtuoso I’ve highlighted here before, his band also includes Raffaele Martirani (aka Panoram), Jimi Hey, and Daniel McDowell. The tour includes newly announced North American dates, from June 23rd to August 26th.

Check out the full list of upcoming tour dates below, and revisit our review of Amen Dunes’ Freedom here.

The RX

04.03.18 1 day ago
04.02.18 2 days ago 4 Comments
03.30.18 5 days ago
03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
03.23.18 2 weeks ago
03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
