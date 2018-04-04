Michael Schmelling

Amen Dunes (real name Damon McMahon) just released one of the year’s finest indie rock records in Freedom, via Sacred Bones, and now he’s about to embark on a tour in support of the record.

A good amount of his upcoming dates, which will take him across North America and Europe between April and September, will be shows supporting Fleet Foxes, which isn’t a bad endorsement to have in the indie world. He’s also got a pretty strong band behind him: Aside from Delicate Steve, a guitar virtuoso I’ve highlighted here before, his band also includes Raffaele Martirani (aka Panoram), Jimi Hey, and Daniel McDowell. The tour includes newly announced North American dates, from June 23rd to August 26th.

JUST ANNOUNCED: embrace Freedom with us when @AmenDunes comes through on 6/23 🕊 tickets on sale Friday at noon >> https://t.co/XiVNH6aY7b pic.twitter.com/WQ0SHoaxMJ — Brooklyn Steel (@brooklynsteel) April 3, 2018

Check out the full list of upcoming tour dates below, and revisit our review of Amen Dunes’ Freedom here.