Aminé Waves ‘Hello’ To All His New Fans With Luke Steele From Empire Of The Sun

Aminé’s got a gift for working with unexpected collaborators on his projects. From employing Charlie Wilson on his debut album to having Young Thug pop up on his single “Compensating” (but not in the video), Aminé knows how to bring the surprises pretty consistently. His latest eye-catching collab features Luke Steele (of Australian electronic duo Empire of the Sun) delivering his signature vocals over “Hello.” The Portland rapper released the new track just two weeks after his “sophomore-ish” LP, Limbo.

The song features some braggadocious raps from Aminé while Steele offers the jittery chorus of “Hel-el-el-el-lo” over a similarly glitchy beat that sounds like nothing the Portlander has tried in the past. “Shoppin’ so much that my arm gettin’ stretch marks,” he brags on the second verse. “Stuntin’ like a winner but I treat her like a sweetheart.” As a late introduction for listeners who may have missed his first three projects, it’s a catchy, though off-kilter way for him to say, well, “Hello.”

Last week, Aminé celebrated the release of Limbo with a live performance on YouTube featuring a full band playing the album in its entirety. You can check that out here.

Listen to Aminé’s ‘Hello’ featuring Luke Steele of Empire Of The Sun above.