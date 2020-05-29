Following his stellar debut album, Good For You, one that proved he was much more than a one-hit-wonder, and his sophomore project OnePointFive, Amine took a well-deserved year off in 2019, giving us just a few singles including last May’s “Places + Friends” as well as a few other untethered releases. Reemerging this year and declaring 2020 as his for the taking, the Portland rapper returned with “Shimmy” in late February. Falling back for a few months, Amine touches down once again with a new single.

Bringing a similar hard-hitting feeling to his latest, Amine returns with “Riri.” The track, named after Rihanna who just celebrated the 15 years in the music industry earlier this week, finds Amine speaking about a partner who compares herself to the famed pop-star but fails to reach that mark by a landslide. Entangled in an on-and-off relationship with the girl, Amine declares enough is enough as his partner has broken his heart not once, but three times. Detailing his distaste with the relationship, the song ends with a skit from actor Jak Knight, a writer on the popular ABC show, Black-ish. It remains to be seen whether Amine has a project ready to go in the near future.

Check out “Riri” above.