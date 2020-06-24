Portland rapper Aminé broke out in 2016 with “Caroline,” his bouncy ode to the “handful of women [he’s] met in [his] life that [he] would put genuine effort in,” which became a massive hit and helped launch his debut album Good For You to No. 31 on the Billboard 200. Now, he looks to repeat the feat with another rollicking salute to the potential loves of his life, “Riri,” releasing the social distance-friendly video after a week of hype.

Unlike “Caroline,” though, “Riri” sees Aminé lamenting the women who gave him headaches while he gave them “too many chances.” He even names names, shouting out “Imani” and “Lola” — women with whom his dealings were seemingly in stasis before he became a star and who broke his heart multiple times. Aminé, however, was too “blinded by your beauty” to notice the signs and found himself in lost in the sauce. The video features scenes of Aminé and his usual crew speeding along the highway in a convertible intercut with self-shot footage of beautiful women preening in front of their webcams and singing along, including a cameo from sports journalist Taylor Rooks.

Aminé’s new video accompanies “Shimmy” in helping him to promote his upcoming follow-up to Good For You and the 2018 “EpLpMixtapeAlbum” OnePointFive, which featured his second big hit, “Reel It In.” While the title and release date for the new album remain a mystery, “Riri” is a promising sign of more enjoyable bangers to come.

Watch Aminé’s “Riri” video above.