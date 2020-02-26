Among the anthems than music fans enjoyed in the summer of 2016, Aminé’s “Caroline” was one of the many songs to find extreme success. The song shot the Portland-bred act into the mainstream world and before anyone could label him a one-hit-wonder, he returned with his debut album Good For You.

Aminé returned a little over a year later with OnePointFive, one that he marketed as an “EpLpMixtapeAlbum” because “Mixtapes are albums and albums are mixtapes. N****s call they albums mixtapes ’cause if [it] flops, it’s an EP. Nah, that’s like a b-side, bro.” Succeeded by a pair of remixes and other loose releases, Aminé stayed rather quiet for the majority of 2019, but more times than not a long period of silence means something big is on the way.

Sharing his first single in nearly a year, Aminé reappears with “Shimmy” as the track marks his first release since last May’s “Places + Friends.” Produced by Boi 1da, Vinylz, and Pasqué, who produced “Caroline,” “Shimmy” features a hard-hitting, ’90s-esque beat with a winking nod to Ol Dirty Bastard’s “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” and boastful, swaggering bars from Aminé. In the video, the rapper compares himself visually to a star athlete, performing on the field in an empty stadium and atop a skyscraper and brings his crew on a 12-man bike ride through the streets of Portland.

While there’s no word on whether “Shimmy” is attached to a larger project, in the first few bars, Aminé declares that “it’s my year,” so don’t be surprised if he drops something new in 2020.

Press play on the “Shimmy” video above.