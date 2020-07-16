Aminé’s upcoming album Limbo has already been revealed to contain at least one major guest star in Young Thug, but its tracklist — which the Portland rapper just shared on his Instagram page — contains even more surprises, from a reunion with Charlie Wilson to the bittersweet inclusion of Injury Reserve. While previously released singles “Shimmy,” “Riri,” and “Compensating” appear as expected, some features for fans to watch out for include the speedy JID, laconic Vince Staples, rebellious Slowthai, and smooth Summer Walker.

Limbo is being billed as Aminé’s second official album after his sparkling debut, Good For You, with the 2018 project OnePointFive receiving the fanciful classification of “EpLpMixtapeAlbum” — Aminé’s tongue-in-cheek way of poking fun at the nonlinear (and arbitrary) distinctions placed on music in the era of instant streaming and surprise releases. Aminé’s 2017 breakout with “Caroline” took advantage of the power of streaming to launch him to stardom, securing his spot on the 2017 XXL Freshman list and helping him leverage that attention into a flourishing career that included further hits “Spice Girl,” “Reel It In,” and “Blackjack.” He’s primed for superstardom and Limbo just might be the vehicle to take him the rest of the way there.

Limbo is due 8/7 via Republic Records. You can pre-order it here.

