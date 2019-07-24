Getty Image

As ASAP Rocky continues to sit in Swedish prison, plenty of people from the music community have voiced their opinions on the matter. Now Anderson .Paak has spoken out about it, and naturally, he believes what’s happening is an injustice.

.Paak took some time to chat with a TMZ cameraman, and when he was asked how he felt about the Rocky situation, he said, “I feel bad for him, man. He should be out.” He was then asked about rappers boycotting Sweden, and he said, “I feel rappers should just unite in general. ASAP gotta get out ASAP. I wanted to smack n****s through the phone watching the video of them harassing him, so it’s a shame that as soon as they do do something, he gets tossed in jail. […] They don’t treat Rocky the same way they treat someone else.”

The cameraman also brought up the possibility of Rocky receiving money from Sweden, and .Paak said that he doesn’t believe any cash sum could make up for what Rocky has been put through: “All that time that’s passed, I don’t know what’s going on with him now, but all the time he’s just sitting […] you can’t put no price on that. All the stuff he’s missing out [on]… his [family], all the things. It’s a shame.”

Read our review of .Paak’s “Best Teef In The Game” tour here.