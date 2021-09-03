The true release Anderson .Paak fans are waiting is his and Bruno Mars’ upcoming joint album as Silk Sonic. The duo recently revealed the project would be delayed until 2022 as they focus on “touching up parts that need a little more… grease,” as they revealed in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. Until then, listeners will just have to enjoy their two singles, “Leave The Door Open” and “Skate,” but now they can also indulge in .Paak’s latest track, “Fire In The Sky.”

The singer’s new track is a dreamy effort that captures him riding shotgun with his soon-to-be romantic partner. .Paak sings about the time he met her and promised that she’d be his next lover as well as the moment that prediction became true. All in all, “Fire In The Sky” is a passionate tale about falling in love what happens after one does just that.

The track is one of 18 songs on the newly-released soundtrack for the Marvel film, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. The project also includes features from Rick Ross, Earthgang, Swae Lee, Jhene Aiko, Guapdad 4000, Rich Brian, and more.

