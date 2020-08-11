Kerwin Frost got his start in the NYC streetwear scene and rose to entertainer status with a hit YouTube channel, eventually scoring him the opportunity to interview some today’s biggest stars like SZA and Tyler The Creator. The entertainer is now putting his connections to use in order to benefit a good cause. Frost has curated a masterful lineup of musicians to join him in a livestream telethon event.

For the performances, Frost tapped an array of artists. Titled The 1st Annual Kerwin Frost Telethon Supershow, headliners include Anderson .Paak, Kehlani, Beck, Mac DeMarco, DMC, Major Lazer, Lil Yachty, Sheck Wes, Jpegmafia, and many more.

The 12-hour event aims to raise money for charity, and they’ve set a hefty goal. Frost hopes to raise an impressive $5 million to donate to the Know Your Rights Camp, an organization aimed to ensure the well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, and mass-mobilization in order to elevate the next generation of change leaders. In a statement, Frost said he was inspired to host the event through “his personal desire to develop a meaningful response to the current national crises and bring the community together.”

Donating to the livestream isn’t the only way fans will help reach the show’s optimistic monetary goal. Frost has also dropped a line of merch with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting Know Your Rights.

CPFM MADE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MERCH FOR THE TELETHON…. 100% OF THE PROCEEDS WILL GO TO THE @yourrightscamp TUESDAY 12PM EST https://t.co/Gx8sUGtqdb pic.twitter.com/WvclsFxKT1 — kerwin (@Kerwinfrost) August 10, 2020

The The 1st Annual Kerwin Frost Telethon Supershow kicks off 8/16 at 9 a.m. PDT. Watch it here.

