Yes, lawd! Fans’ have been praying for Anderson .Paak and producer Knxwledge to once again team up as NxWorries, and today, it seems their prayers were answered. Los Angeles-based indie label Stones Throw — which released the duo’s 2016 debut album Yes, Lawd! — posted a photo of the two men together with the caption “in the lab.” As usual, .Paak grins from ear to ear in it as he watches Knxwledge working on his laptop. The photo was taken at Stones Throw Studios, where they’re presumably working on the long-awaited follow-up project.

AP & Knx at Stones Throw Studios. Photo by Jack McKain. — Stones Throw (@stonesthrow) October 14, 2022

If a new NxWorries project is indeed on the way, it’ll mark a quick turnaround from Andy’s last collaborative project, which was the group Silk Sonic with Bruno Mars. It certainly turned out to be a fruitful partnership; not only did their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, spawn three top 20 hits including their chart-topping debut single “Leave The Door Open” but it also won four Grammy Awards for the song, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. However, the album itself, which was released after its release year’s eligibility period, won’t be up for any awards this year after the group announced they were “bowing out” of consideration.

Even without the full slate of Grammy hardware they would have almost undoubtedly won, new music makes for a great consolation prize — especially if it’s a follow-up to NxWorries’ critically acclaimed, fan-favorite debut.