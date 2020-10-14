Anderson .Paak Says A New NxWorries Album Is In The Works

Anderson .Paak joined Zane Lowe on his Apple Music show today to break down his Apple Music At Home With playlist and in the course of the conversation, shared a tidbit that will be truly exciting to hardcore .Paak fans. Apparently, like 21 Savage and Metro Boomin did earlier this month, Andy’s reconnected with one of his most revered production partners Knxwledge for a follow-up to their fan-favorite 2016 mixtape Yes Lawd! as NxWorries.

When speaking on the original NxWorries project, Anderson remarked, “It was fun taking Knxwledge out of his cocoon, because he’s very much introverted and just was making beats at the crib and hadn’t really done too [many] shows.” He compared the tour for that show with his most recent one, noting the contrast between touring with a full band as opposed to just a DJ. Then, he shared the info that NxWorries fans have been waiting on for nearly four years now.

“We’re working on a new [project],” he revealed. “I was just over there the other day. We’ve been getting it in. We’ve got a bunch of stuff that we’re really happy about. Just stay tuned y’all. This is going to be real nice. Shout out to Knxwledge, shout out to Stones Throw. We’re coming back.”

Elsewhere in the interview, .Paak discusses his love for J Dilla, working with Rick Ross on their “Cut Em In” collaboration, and how the pandemic renewed his appreciation for performing and inspired “Lockdown.”

Listen to the full interview here.