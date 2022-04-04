Silk Sonic’s ‘Leave The Door Open’ Wins Song Of The Year At The 2022 Grammys

When it comes to which of the Grammy Awards is the most prestigious one, there are arguments to be made, but Song Of The Year is always part of the conversation, as it’s one of the ceremony’s four major awards. Well, now a new song has cemented its place in music history: Winning this year’s Grammy for Song Of The Year is Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open.”

Also nominated for the award were Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile’s “A Beautiful Noise,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” HER’s “Fight For You,” Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” Feat. SZA, Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open,” Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” Feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon, Brandi Carlile’s “Right On Time.”

Silk Sonic has a good amount of nominations this year, as aside from Song Of The Year, they’re also up for Record Of The Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song, all also for “Leave The Door Open.”

