silk sonic valentine's day
Getty Image
Music

Silk Sonic’s ‘Leave The Door Open’ Wins Song Of The Year At The 2022 Grammys

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

When it comes to which of the Grammy Awards is the most prestigious one, there are arguments to be made, but Song Of The Year is always part of the conversation, as it’s one of the ceremony’s four major awards. Well, now a new song has cemented its place in music history: Winning this year’s Grammy for Song Of The Year is Silk Sonic’sLeave The Door Open.”

Also nominated for the award were Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile’s “A Beautiful Noise,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” HER’s “Fight For You,” Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” Feat. SZA, Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open,” Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” Feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon, Brandi Carlile’s “Right On Time.”

Silk Sonic has a good amount of nominations this year, as aside from Song Of The Year, they’re also up for Record Of The Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song, all also for “Leave The Door Open.”

Find the full list of this year’s Grammy nominees and winners here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The New Albums Coming Out In April 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of March 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×