For the next handful of days, The Price Is Right is celebrating Music Week. The program has started things off on a high note by bringing Anderson .Paak onto the show, which he totally dominated with his infectious energy.
While getting introduced, Paak ripped off a 30-second drum solo in one of the episode’s prizes: a new music room.
Drum roll please…🥁 Let's welcome our first guest of #PriceIsRight Music Week, @AndersonPaak! 👏 pic.twitter.com/nV92Tm7JtJ
— The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) January 20, 2020
Elsewhere during the program, it looks like he enthusiastically celebrated with winning contestants, spun the Showcase Showdown wheel, helped show off merchandise during a round of Plinko, and otherwise spent a lot of time smiling.
No Sunday scaries here because your Monday just got a whole lot better! @AndersonPaak will be our first guest on #PriceIsRight Music Week TOMORROW on @CBS. 🎤 pic.twitter.com/5o5IkhTPgY
— The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) January 20, 2020
Anderson Paak is the guest model on the price is right (?) and the energy he’s bringing is infectious!!! CBS, let him be on every ep!! pic.twitter.com/aeI0YE84kb
— blunt observations (@bluntobs) January 20, 2020
The Music Week episodes were actually taped back in December, and other shows this week will feature Diplo, Haim, Meghan Trainor, and Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump.
As was noted in .Paak’s introduction, he is nominated for two Grammys this year: Ventura is nominated for Best R&B Album, while his Andre 3000-featuring tune “Come Home” is up for Best R&B Performance. He is facing stiff competition in both categories, as he is going up against artists like Lizzo, Gucci Mane, HER, and Daniel Caesar. .Paak will learn his fate soon, as the Grammys will be going down on January 26.
Watch clips from .Paak’s The Price Is Right appearance above.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.