For the next handful of days, The Price Is Right is celebrating Music Week. The program has started things off on a high note by bringing Anderson .Paak onto the show, which he totally dominated with his infectious energy.

While getting introduced, Paak ripped off a 30-second drum solo in one of the episode’s prizes: a new music room.

Drum roll please…🥁 Let's welcome our first guest of #PriceIsRight Music Week, @AndersonPaak! 👏 pic.twitter.com/nV92Tm7JtJ — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) January 20, 2020

Elsewhere during the program, it looks like he enthusiastically celebrated with winning contestants, spun the Showcase Showdown wheel, helped show off merchandise during a round of Plinko, and otherwise spent a lot of time smiling.

No Sunday scaries here because your Monday just got a whole lot better! @AndersonPaak will be our first guest on #PriceIsRight Music Week TOMORROW on @CBS. 🎤 pic.twitter.com/5o5IkhTPgY — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) January 20, 2020

Anderson Paak is the guest model on the price is right (?) and the energy he’s bringing is infectious!!! CBS, let him be on every ep!! pic.twitter.com/aeI0YE84kb — blunt observations (@bluntobs) January 20, 2020

The Music Week episodes were actually taped back in December, and other shows this week will feature Diplo, Haim, Meghan Trainor, and Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump.