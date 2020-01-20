Music

Anderson .Paak Guested On ‘The Price Is Right’ To Play A Drum Solo And Otherwise Have So Much Fun

For the next handful of days, The Price Is Right is celebrating Music Week. The program has started things off on a high note by bringing Anderson .Paak onto the show, which he totally dominated with his infectious energy.

While getting introduced, Paak ripped off a 30-second drum solo in one of the episode’s prizes: a new music room.

Elsewhere during the program, it looks like he enthusiastically celebrated with winning contestants, spun the Showcase Showdown wheel, helped show off merchandise during a round of Plinko, and otherwise spent a lot of time smiling.

The Music Week episodes were actually taped back in December, and other shows this week will feature Diplo, Haim, Meghan Trainor, and Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump.

As was noted in .Paak’s introduction, he is nominated for two Grammys this year: Ventura is nominated for Best R&B Album, while his Andre 3000-featuring tune “Come Home” is up for Best R&B Performance. He is facing stiff competition in both categories, as he is going up against artists like Lizzo, Gucci Mane, HER, and Daniel Caesar. .Paak will learn his fate soon, as the Grammys will be going down on January 26.

Watch clips from .Paak’s The Price Is Right appearance above.

