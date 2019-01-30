Becoming an online meme has to be one of the most embarrassing things that can ever happen to a person — people rarely get memed for nice reasons — but becoming one because of an unseemly sexual compromise made public has got to be devastating. Fortunately for Fyre Festival producer Andy King, he’s got a good sense of humor about it because his face has been plastered all over social media lately, associated with a degrading suggestion that oral sex may ensue.

Job Interviewer:

Explain a time where you encountered a problem, and describe how you solved it.

Andy King: pic.twitter.com/tItvZKUIKv — Hadley DeQuillettes (@hadley_riann) January 27, 2019

King became such a meme thanks to his interview in the Netflix Fyre Festival documentary, Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened. As he recounts the succession of disasters that beset the doomed production of the oversold, woefully underdelivered island festival, he reminisces about being told by Fyre founder Billy McFarland that customs is holding a container of water bottles and the only way to get them released is for King to give the customs agent in charge a sexual favor. “Take one for the team,” he remembers being told.

Day 33 of the government shutdown and only one man can save us and end this shutdown. You ready to take one for the team, Andy King? #FyreFestivalDocumentary pic.twitter.com/uBbXhuQ2rL — Barack O'Brown Skin (@StephCurryGoat) January 23, 2019

The producer’s resulting expression was screenshot and became an instant sensation on Twitter. “Take one for the team” is a fan favorite and Andy King has been hailed as an extraordinary problem solver and the ultimate team player. Fortunately for him, the customs agent in question was pretty forgiving, so he didn’t actually have to put his mouth anywhere inappropriate, but the meme lives on.

Andy King has seen all of your FYRE Fest memes — and he loves them! pic.twitter.com/mCNgDoHpjW — Netflix US (@netflix) January 29, 2019

He seems to be taking it in stride. Netflix recently tweeted a response video in which he admits to having seen the memes and says “I just don’t necessarily want to be known as the Blowjob King of the world.” There’s even a winking reference to the response for the documentary; King says he’s “blown away” by it, which can’t possibly be an accident. “I’m now a noun, a verb, an adjective — it’s mind-boggling.” He looks pretty amused about the situation and has started a GoFundMe to pay back the Bahamian workers involved with the Fyre Festival, saying that some good has come from his moment of fame.