Arctic Monkeys’ latest album, Tranquility Base Hotel And Casino, was their first since 2013’s AM, and it was a big departure for the band, opting for a less guitar-heavy sound in favor of slower, piano-led tunes. That same spirit is embodied on “Anyways,” a new B-Side that the band has just shared as part of a single also featuring the album’s title track.

Alex Turner previously said of the slower jazzy lounge number:

“My songs tend to have a lot of words, but you have to be careful because you can pack too much into a song. I had a song that didn’t make this record with lyrics that mentioned both Bing Crosby and Randy Newman. And I just thought, You can’t do that. You can have one or the other. Just f**king calm down! You don’t want to make a song too lumpy.”

The song was originally announced last month when the band shared Warp Speed Chic, an 11-minute short film about the making of Tranquility Base Hotel And Casino. Director Ben Chappell said of the film, “After spending a year documenting Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino I wanted to try and pull it all together in a short film. I spent a few weeks with the band in France documenting the recording process with my 16mm camera in September 2017. At that point I was still only hearing bits and pieces of the tunes as they were being recorded. Nearly a year later, I was on stage with them in Lyon France, shooting some of those same tunes.”

Tranquility Base Hotel And Casino is out now via Domino. Get it here.